Brandable social media aggregator
 

FEED STYLE

What Is A Social Media Aggregator?

A social aggregator pulls your social media posts across multiple channels into one feed that can be embedded anywhere and customised with your own unique branding.

 

RE-BRANDABLE

Curator is customisable for beginners through your admin or experts with full CSS and API access.

DEVELOPER FRIENDLY

Full control of the CSS so you can get our widget looking just like your site.

HASHTAG FRIENDLY

Tell Curator what hashtags to look out for and it’ll take care of the rest. There is nothing more to it.

ADVANCED FILTERING

Never worry about swear words or trolls. Set up rules to block naughty people or potty language!

Simple Installation

Just three easy steps and you’re done:

  • Connect social media accounts Connect your accounts
  • Choose your widget style Choose your feed style
  • Copy and paste the embed code anywhere Copy and paste our embed code
Code Example
<!-- Place the following <div> tag where you want the feed to appear -->
<div id="curator-feed-bondi">
<a href="https://curator.io" target="_blank" class="crt-logo">Powered by Curator.io</a>
</div>

<!-- The Javascript below can be moved to the end of the html page before the </body> tag -->
<script>
(function(){
    var i, e, d = document, s = "script";i = d.createElement("script");i.async = 1;
    i.src = "https://cdn.curator.io/published/d770f4ab-f2cc-4514-a8d2-c2a03122.js";
    e = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];e.parentNode.insertBefore(i, e);
})();
</script>

 

Fully featured with a free forever plan

 

Whether you need a solution for your website, digital TV display or live event Curator is the perfect solution. With a free account you can give Curator a test run without using your credit card. Curator is the cheapest, most robust social media aggregator (or social media curator) on the net. If something is missing we can build it for you.

We pride ourselves on great customer support and strive to always get the job done.

 

Supported Networks

Curator supports , Instagram, , Pinterest, YouTube, Google+, Flickr, Tumblr, Vine, LinkedIn and RSS. We add new networks as often as we find them.

Widget Feed Example

If you have a network you’d like us to add please get in touch.

Plans &  Pricing

FreePersonalProfessionalBusinessEnterprise
Embedded feedYesYesYesYesYes
Your brandingYesYesYesYesYes
ReportingYesYesYesYesYes
NotificationsYesYesYesYesYes
ModerationYesYesYesYesYes
Moderation rulesYesYesYesYesYes
No Powered by Curator linkNoYesYesYesYes
Edit & pin postsNoYesYesYesYes
Custom design NoNoYesYesYes
API accessNoNoYesYesYes
Multiple user accountsNoNoYesYesYes
Sources / feeds 351015custom
Page views / month 2,0005,00015,000unlimitedunlimited
Updates every6 hrs60 mins30 mins15 minsup to 1 min
 Free $15 $175 $10 $110 $35 $385 $25 $275 $70 $770 $50 $550 Get in touch
Free
API accessNo
Sources3
Updates every6 hrs
Price $0
Personal
API accessNo
Sources5
Updates every60 mins
Price $15 $175 $10 $110
Professional
API accessYes
Sources10
Updates every30 mins
Price $35 $385 $25 $275
Business
API accessYes
Sources15
Updates every15 mins
Price $70 $770 $50 $550
Custom
API accessYes
Sourcescustom
Updates every1 min
Price Get in touch
 

Curator is a wonderfully easy tool to use, with a clear and intuitive interface. The pricing is extremely competitive and the customer service second to none!

Karen Murphy Public Relations Manager, UNStudio

We chose Curator based on their highly competitive pricing and incredible interface. Not only that, their team gave 110% in helping craft the solution for our project.

Steve Crombie CEO / Founder, Totem

We've been working Curator.io for a some time now to be integrated into our social wall solution offering. The team's been co-operative and responsive to deal with.

Mike Vasavada Director, Mobiddiction