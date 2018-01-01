Brandable social media aggregator
for agencies
for educational institutions
for developers
for designers
for musicians
What Is A Social Media Aggregator?
A social aggregator pulls your social media posts across multiple channels into one feed that can be embedded anywhere and customised with your own unique branding.
RE-BRANDABLE
Curator is customisable for beginners through your admin or experts with full CSS and API access.
DEVELOPER FRIENDLY
Full control of the CSS so you can get our widget looking just like your site.
HASHTAG FRIENDLY
Tell Curator what hashtags to look out for and it’ll take care of the rest. There is nothing more to it.
ADVANCED FILTERING
Never worry about swear words or trolls. Set up rules to block naughty people or potty language!
Simple Installation
Just three easy steps and you’re done:
- Connect your accounts
- Choose your feed style
- Copy and paste our embed code
Code Example
<!-- Place the following <div> tag where you want the feed to appear -->
<div id="curator-feed-bondi">
<a href="https://curator.io" target="_blank" class="crt-logo">Powered by Curator.io</a>
</div>
<!-- The Javascript below can be moved to the end of the html page before the </body> tag -->
<script>
(function(){
var i, e, d = document, s = "script";i = d.createElement("script");i.async = 1;
i.src = "https://cdn.curator.io/published/d770f4ab-f2cc-4514-a8d2-c2a03122.js";
e = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];e.parentNode.insertBefore(i, e);
})();
</script>
Fully featured with a free forever plan
Whether you need a solution for your website, digital TV display or live event Curator is the perfect solution. With a free account you can give Curator a test run without using your credit card. Curator is the cheapest, most robust social media aggregator (or social media curator) on the net. If something is missing we can build it for you.
We pride ourselves on great customer support and strive to always get the job done.
Plans & Pricing
|Free
|Personal
|Professional
|Business
|Enterprise
|Embedded feed
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Your branding
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Reporting
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Notifications
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Moderation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Moderation rules
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No Powered by Curator link
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Edit & pin posts
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Custom design
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|API access
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple user accounts
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sources / feeds
|3
|5
|10
|15
|custom
|Page views / month
|2,000
|5,000
|15,000
|unlimited
|unlimited
|Updates every
|6 hrs
|60 mins
|30 mins
|15 mins
|up to 1 min
|Free
|$15 $175 $10 $110
|$35 $385 $25 $275
|$70 $770 $50 $550
|Free
|API access
|No
|Sources
|3
|Updates every
|6 hrs
|Price
|$0
|Personal
|API access
|No
|Sources
|5
|Updates every
|60 mins
|Price
|$15 $175 $10 $110
|Professional
|API access
|Yes
|Sources
|10
|Updates every
|30 mins
|Price
|$35 $385 $25 $275
|Business
|API access
|Yes
|Sources
|15
|Updates every
|15 mins
|Price
|$70 $770 $50 $550
|Custom
|API access
|Yes
|Sources
|custom
|Updates every
|1 min
|Price
|Get in touch
Curator is a wonderfully easy tool to use, with a clear and intuitive interface. The pricing is extremely competitive and the customer service second to none!
We chose Curator based on their highly competitive pricing and incredible interface. Not only that, their team gave 110% in helping craft the solution for our project.
We've been working Curator.io for a some time now to be integrated into our social wall solution offering. The team's been co-operative and responsive to deal with.